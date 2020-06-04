Tomato Egg Noodle Soup

Tomato Egg Noodle Soup is nutritious, comforting, and tasty Chinese noodle dish that only requires 3 main ingredients and 20 minutes of your time.

For many of us who grew up in China in the 90s, tomato egg noodle soup aka 番茄雞蛋面 was probably one of the ultimate comfort foods that people of my generation nourished on. It’s a timeless dish that has never gone out of style akin to foods like grilled cheese sandwich or peanut butter and jelly sandwich in the America.

What makes this noodle soup dish so good is the broth. That simple combination of scrambled egg and sliced tomato magically yields a delicious, tangy, and aromatic broth that you won’t believe there are only two ingredients.

The soup is best served with fresh wheat or egg noodles. If you don’t have them handy, check out my simple handmade noodle recipe. Otherwise, you can also use dried noodles or regular pasta.

Because this hearty noodle dish is super easy to make and only requires 3 main ingredients and 20 minutes, it has been one of my “fallback” recipes that I can always whip up when I am short on grocery or when I just don’t want to think about cooking.

I meant to share this iconic dish a long time ago but for some reason I never did. But when I started this Egg Recipe Series a few weeks ago, I said to myself that I had to share this recipe as part of the series. If you like eggs, please make sure you check out other recipes posted under this Egg Series.

Speaking of comfort, most of us live in a world that’s far from one’s comfort zone at the moment. In the times of lockdown, economic uncertainty, and unrest, we tend to find ourselves returning to the basics and turning to our comfort foods.

What are your comfort foods in times of stress? Please share in the comments below.

Before we get started, I’d like to share a few helpful tips to help you succeed:

Use fresh wheat noodles or egg noodles if you can. You can actually make your own fresh noodles if you don’t have them handy. Remove the tomato skin before cooking. There is nothing wrong with eating tomato skin but it does give this unpleasant sensation when you try to drink the soup mixed with tomato skin. See the end of the recipe to see how to easily remove the skin. Use a unsalted broth instead of water for a deeper flavor. My favorite is unsalted chicken broth but if you’d like to keep it vegetarian, it’s totally fine to use vegetable broth Add either garlic or ginger to give some kick to the broth. I personally prefer garlic which is what I suggest in the recipe.