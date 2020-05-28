Chinese Egg Tart 蛋撻
Easy Chinese egg tart recipe that recreates this Dim Sum classic from the comfort of your home.
Chinese Egg tart, aka Dan Tat 蛋撻 , is one of most recognizable pastry items offered at any Chinese Dim Sum restaurant (i.e. Chinese tea house) around the world.
Originated from Hong Kong, these British-influenced dessert egg tarts come filled with a slightly sweet egg custard resembled the texture of a properly made Chinese steamed egg.
And if you’ve ever been to a Dim Sum house, you know there is nothing better than finishing up the Cantonese tradition with a freshly out of the oven egg tart and wash down with your favorite tea.
Like many dishes developed in the past, these egg tarts have also evolved into many different varieties over time. The most basic and classic version is made of buttery pie crust. Another popular variety is a tart made with flaky puffy pastry shell. Last but not least, there is Macau’s Portuguese tart aka Po Tat which comes with this distinctive caramelized custard in a puffy pastry shell.
The recipe I am sharing today is the classic version with pie crust shell. This also happens to be the least time-consuming version (and to my own preference, the best version). If you follow this recipe in conjunction with the notes, you should be able to recreate egg tarts close to that of Dim Sum restaurant quality!
When time allows I’d also like to share a puffy pasty and Portuguese tart recipe so please do check back some time later or subscribe to my blog so you won’t miss any new recipes.
By the way, this recipe is part of my previously announced egg recipe series. If you’re looking for inspiration on how to cook eggs, please be sure to check out all the recipes I am posting in this egg series.
Before we begin, I’d like to share a few helpful tips to help you succeed:
- If you want to make these egg tarts first thing in the morning and serve as part of breakfast or brunch, you can pre-make both the pie crust dough and egg custard filling and store in the refrigerator overnight.
- For the pie crust dough, use cake flour for that light and crunchy texture. All purpose flour works too but it’ll produce a slightly denser texture.
- For the egg custard filling, use evaporated milk if possible. Evaporate milk will give you that ionic milky flavor similar to the ones from restaurants and bakeries. Otherwise whole milk works too but it lacks that deep milk flavor.
- Depending on the size of your tart shell or muffin tray, this recipe yields 8x 3′ tarts or x 2″ tarts.
Have you ever been a Chinese Dim Sum restaurant or Chinese bakery?
If so what’s your favorite Dim Sum Dish or Chinese bakery item? Let me know in the comments below!
Chinese Egg Tart
Yield: 8x 3' tarts or 11x 2' tarts
Prep Time:30
Cook Time:25
Total Time:85 minutes (including 30 minutes of rest time)
Ingredients:
For Tart Crust:
- 100g butter, softened at room temperature
- 25g powdered sugar
- 180g cake flour (AP flour works too - see note)
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 large egg (only 2tbsp egg is used)
For Egg Custard Filling:
- 2 large eggs (~110g) + unused eggs from the crust ingredient
- 100ml evaporated milk (whole milk works too - see notes)
- 150ml water
- 55g/4tbsp sugar
Directions:
