Best Soft and Fluffy Sponge Cake
This foolproof recipe makes the perfect sponge cake that’s so soft and airy it’ll just melt in your mouth.
Light, soft, fluffy and with a wonderful fine texture, this Asian style sponge cake/海绵蛋糕, aka jiggly cake, cotton cake, Ogura cake, or Taiwanese old fashioned sponge cake, is one of my favorite cakes and I am super excited to share this foolproof recipe so that you can also enjoy this wonderful cake at home.
To make sure this recipe is truly foolproof, I have done extensive testing (i.e. many slices of the same cake) so you have my words that if you follow the recipe carefully you’d be able to make the same cake as pictured!
Unlike the Japanese Cheese Cake, which is another popular Asian soft cake, this sponge cake does not use any cream cheese and has less calorie count per serving than many other cakes, making it a perfect for breakfast or afternoon tea.
By the way, this sponge cake also concludes my mini egg recipe series. If you are an egg lover, please make sure you check out all the recipes under this series (and if you hate eggs, good news, I’ll start posting non-egg recipes after this one:))
So what’s the secret behind this light and fluffy sponge cake?
Similar to the water roux / Tangzhong method used in my Milk Bread Recipe, this sponge cake also calls for a roux known as Tang Mian/烫面 which literally translates to cooked flour or cooked dough. This is an important step and very different from traditional cake recipes so please make sure you don’t skip it.
Before you start baking, please go over the below notes where I list out a few helpful tips to help you make the best sponge cake ever!
Recipe Notes:
- When separating the egg whites from the yolks, be sure not to get any yolks in with the whites as they will not whip properly. Any egg yolks in the egg whites would make it hard to get a proper meringue.
- It is also important to note that when making the meringue with egg whites, it needs to get to a point of stiff peaks. You will know they are stiff peaks when they stick to the paddles and hold their positions.
- The vanilla extract is optional, but I find it adds some additional flavor to the cake. You can certainly explore other flavors such as matcha or chocolate (please leave a comment below to let me know what other flavors you’d like to make).
- This recipe makes a 8″x8″x3″ square cake. The same recipe can be used for a 9″ round cake. Cut the recipe in half if you plan on making a 6″ round cake.
- The water bath is very important in the baking process. Make sure that the water is warm when adding it to the tray in the oven.
Without further ado, let’s bake some killer cakes!
Perfect Soft and Jiggly Sponge Cake
Yield: 8" x 8" x 3" cake
Prep Time:25mins
Cook Time:70mins - 90mins
Total Time:95mins - 115mins
Ingredients:
- 8 large eggs (see recipe notes for different cake pan size)
- 100g cake flour (low gluten flour)
- 10g corn starch
- 120g powdered sugar
- 100g corn oil / vegetable oil
- 100g milk
- 1tsp vanilla extract
- 1g salt
- 1tsp lemon juice or 1/2tsp cream of tartar
Directions:
Hi Yi
Thank u for sharing this sponge cake recipe. I’m a bit nervous baking with water bath method. I tried this method before n the cake always comes out damp at the bottom . Can I just bake it on the lowest rack at 150 deg C on convection mode.?
Also, do u need to cool this sponge inverted to avoid it sinking ?
If I wanted to add matcha powder to this recipe, which step would be the best for that? Thank you!
Hi Vicki, add the matcha to the cake flour and corn starch. I’ve done that a few times to make matcha roll cake 🙂
Two questions:
1) Should I let the cooked roux and remaining liquid cool, because egg scrambling issues
2) When is the first 90 g of sugar put in? The last 30 g is missed at the end if the meringue process, but I can’t find the first introduction of sweetness.
Hi There, thanks for checking out the recipe. To answer your question: 1) no need to wait until the roux mixture cools down. You can add the yolks right away; 2) my apologies it was a combination of bad math and typo – all sugar is used in making the meringue and it’s added in 3 batches (typical procedure). I have updated the post and thank you for catching that.
Gorgeous looking cake! The texture looks perfect. Thanks!
Thanks John.
What sort of oven did you use? Fan or conventional. Have tried a few different recipes for this cake but each time thr dome top collapses.
Hi, I use conventional oven. If you need to turn on convection, I’d lover the temperature by 30F or so.
Yummy yummy!!! Well done chef
Thanks Pei. Hope you get to make this cake sometime 🙂
i’ve never heard of a tang mien method..that sounds genius. I’m going try it today and report bck
Yes it’s a nice trick for making this kind of cake. Please let me know how the cake comes out!
That’s the PERFECTEST sponge cake that I have ever seen. I like that 烫面method too. Well done, Yi.
Hi Angie, you are too kind but yes this is a delicious cake I wish I can eat everyday 🙂